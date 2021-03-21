Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period.

IXJ opened at $76.22 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $79.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

