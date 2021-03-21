Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in The Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.74.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

