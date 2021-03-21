Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 451.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83.

