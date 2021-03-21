Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,589,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,654. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

