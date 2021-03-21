Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. 39,055,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,248,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.