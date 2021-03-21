Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,461 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,291,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,506,340. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

