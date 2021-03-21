Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,234,000 after buying an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 98.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.30. 4,099,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,812. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average is $132.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

