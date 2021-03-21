Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

PFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,786. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

