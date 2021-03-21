Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

