Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 13,863 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $39,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $226.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,855,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,416,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.91 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.