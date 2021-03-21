Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 606,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,131,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.06% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,609,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,712,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Shares of BUG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 137,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $29.80.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

