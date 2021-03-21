Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 12,041 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,041 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $16.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.58. 12,938,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,812. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.20.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

