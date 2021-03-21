Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 36,492 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,492 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $60,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.28. 10,555,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,147,555. The company has a market capitalization of $282.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

