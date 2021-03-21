Psagot Investment House Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,794 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

AAXJ stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. 450,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,151. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $102.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.21.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

