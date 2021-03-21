Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $352,000 Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNBR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.65. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $1,018,902.50. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,206 shares of company stock worth $3,107,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.