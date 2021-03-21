Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,979 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 88,765 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NYSE NOVA opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,758 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,774 in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.