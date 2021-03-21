Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases New Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KURA. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

