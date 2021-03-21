Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 407 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Medifast were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MED. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MED opened at $238.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. The business had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MED shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

