Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 683 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after buying an additional 361,736 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $14,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 255,441 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,379,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 169,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $8,670,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO opened at $81.45 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

