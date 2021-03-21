Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $28.77 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

