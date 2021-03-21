Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 116,255 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $2,488,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $22,111,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 267,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

