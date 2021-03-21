Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 13,955 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $148,996,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $61,379,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $60,094,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $18,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,431.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 167,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after buying an additional 163,844 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $179.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average is $124.42.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

