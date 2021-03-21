Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,939 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.18% of ICU Medical worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,490,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $207.42 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.38 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.02 and its 200-day moving average is $200.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

