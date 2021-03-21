Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Celanese worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $5,313,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $147.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $152.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.05.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

