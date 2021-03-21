Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.80 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,431 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,463,000 after acquiring an additional 84,390 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.20 and its 200-day moving average is $148.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.11 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $169.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

