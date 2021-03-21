Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 6,411 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,797,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET opened at $285.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,214 shares of company stock worth $59,616,887. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.