Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,069 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,551,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after buying an additional 186,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after buying an additional 665,283 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 64,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

