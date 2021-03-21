Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 204,847 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 628,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 69,779 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

