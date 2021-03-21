Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

MIK stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.