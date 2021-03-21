Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $2.35 Million in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in AMC Networks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 65.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

Shares of AMCX opened at $69.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock worth $1,479,658. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

