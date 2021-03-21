Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,163 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Archrock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.