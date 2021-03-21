Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 12,845 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,845 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.91.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $128.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.50.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

