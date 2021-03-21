Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRPL stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,828,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -107.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $41.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

