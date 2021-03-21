Pylon Network (PYLNT) Trading 145.5% Higher This Week

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Pylon Network token can currently be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00004279 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 145.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Network has a market cap of $1.47 million and $2,665.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00051291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00646645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024330 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

