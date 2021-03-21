Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Olin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OLN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Olin by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

