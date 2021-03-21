Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Raised by Analyst

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lennar in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

LEN opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lennar has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $101.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Lennar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Lennar by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

