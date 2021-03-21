Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden Sells 3,714 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden sold 3,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $417,193.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,288.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

QTWO opened at $106.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Q2 by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $84,926,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,459,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

