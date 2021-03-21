Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Sells $157,570.93 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $157,570.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,147.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $106.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Q2 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.