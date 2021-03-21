Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). William Blair also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

CALA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $200.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,253,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,668,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 541,032 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 656,881 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,915,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

