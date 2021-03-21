QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 494,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,206,000 after purchasing an additional 400,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 238,662 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,192,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 84,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $619,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,700. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

