Rahul Gupta Sells 2,300 Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $89,079.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. Cardtronics plc has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research lowered Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cardtronics by 79.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

