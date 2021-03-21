Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RAIFY stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

