Raymond James Boosts Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target to $49.00

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OBNK. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of OBNK opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

