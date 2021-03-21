Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

