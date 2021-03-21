Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.55 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $407,141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,076,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $260.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.20 and its 200 day moving average is $280.19. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.53 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.64, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,714 shares of company stock worth $5,822,742 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

