Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $15.28 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 7,079.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth $34,846,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,120.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,169.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,093.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,026.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

