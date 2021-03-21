Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.93 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 90,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $17,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after buying an additional 178,966 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $36.27 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

