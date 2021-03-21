Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,064 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 391,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $44.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

