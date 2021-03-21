Raymond James Weighs in on Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Calibre Mining to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.22.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$537.95 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.04.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

