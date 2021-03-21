Reby Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 382 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $212.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

